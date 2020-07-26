20 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. John Kumah, has cut sod the construction of a new party office in Ejisu.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Lawyer John Kumah said the time has come for him to continue the good works done by his predecessors in the constituency.

He said the construction of the new party office forms part of a promise he made to the constituents prior to his assumption as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

He disclosed that, the project which is expected to be completed in the next six months, is being funded by over 50 NPP government appointees who are natives of Ejisu.

He stressed that there will be a fund raising dinner towards the project in the coming days.

“Construction of the party office is a collective effort but not individual. So I will plead with everyone to contribute his or her quota towards the project” he said.

He said the constituency needed a befitting party office since Ejisu is a gateway to the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on the ongoing voters registration exercise, Mr. John Kumah said Ghanaians should go out in their numbers to register to be able to exercise their civil responsibilities in the upcoming December 7th polls.

“Our target for the presidential election is to get 95% votes. We will plead with everyone to do his or her part in making sure the said target is achieve in the polls”, he stressed.

He commended the Nkosuohene of Ejisu, Nana Kofi Adu I, for availing a free land for the construction of a new party office in the area.

Expressing appreciation to him, Nana Kofi Adu said he [John Kumah] has been very loyal to the constituency hence the releasal of the land.

“Due to John Kuma’s good behavior, I have awarded the land to the NPP free of charge. So I will plead with those holding positions in the country to show respect and a have good communication to be able to attain greater height”, said Nana Kofi Adu.

He has, therefore, pleaded with the government to collaborate with chiefs so they can all contribute towards the growth of the country.