2 hours ago

Parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, has donated at least 10 tricycles (aboboyaa) to his constituents.

The donation was in fulfillment of a promise he gave them when he toured the constituency ahead of the party's parliamentary primaries.

Aside the 10 tricycles, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), also donated 30 megaphones to the various electoral areas to be used in divulging the party's many achievements to the masses.

Lawyer John Kumah noted the that the presentation was timely because the megaphones could also be used in educating the people on the need to participate in the Electoral Commission's voters registration exercise currently ongoing across the country.

"It is very important that we all take part in the quest of making Ghana a lovely place to live. This is just a token from my heart to the various electoral areas for having the trust and confidence in me by voting for me as to become their parliamentary candidate. I will continue to be truthful to you in the delivery of all promises made", he said at the presentation.

He, therefore, urged them to take a very good care of the aboboyaa and megaphones presented to them as they mark the beginning of the great things they're about to witness within the constituency.

The Ejisu parliamentary candidate thereafter, toured the entire constituency to monitor the ongoing voters registration exercise.