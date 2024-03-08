3 hours ago

Parliament has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Apontuah Kumah.

Today, March 8, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs gathered in the chamber wearing black to mourn their late colleague.

The MPs are still in shock at the sudden demise of their colleague, whom they described as gentle and calm.

His chair in Parliament has been draped in red to signify his passing.

Though the House is yet to be officially informed, the demeanor of MPs sends a clear message of pain and sadness.

John Kumah passed away on Thursday, which shook Parliament, disrupted proceedings, and led to an early adjournment.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is officially expected to announce his passing to the Members.

The vacancy created will be occupied after a bye-election has been held.