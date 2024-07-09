1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritize the welfare of players in the Ghana Premier League, promising stipends for players if he is elected as president.

Speaking at a media session held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Mahama emphasized his commitment to developing sports infrastructure and supporting lesser-known sports.

“Let me also assure the sports fraternity that we shall develop our stadium infrastructure for track and field sports,” Mahama said.

“We’ll fix the deteriorating football pitches and pay stipends to footballers in the Premier League like we promised in 2020.

What we call the lesser-known sports shall also receive equitable attention like we give to soccer."

Mahama acknowledged the country's economic challenges but emphasized plans to improve existing infrastructure under a broader economic initiative rather than building new stadiums.

The former president, who served from 2012 to 2016, is focused on addressing the current issues facing sports facilities and providing necessary support to athletes, aiming for a more balanced and comprehensive development of sports in Ghana.

Should the NDC return to power, the initiative to pay stipends to Premier League footballers aims to cushion them financially, reflecting Mahama's commitment to the welfare of athletes and the overall improvement of sports infrastructure in the country.