2 hours ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday, June 9, 2024, paid a courtesy call on the former National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, at his Spintex residence in Accra.

According to the former president, the visit was to formally welcome Ofosu-Ampofo back home after his long absence from the country on a medical trip.

"Our former national chairman informed me that he was going for some treatment abroad, and we anticipated that it would just be a short time before he would be back. But of course, when he went, there were complications, and all that. We used to communicate by phone, so he explained to me what was happening. Unfortunately, the short stay we were expecting turned into a long stay.

"We know he's been through a lot, but God has been watching over him and has made him well again to come and join the battle at a critical juncture when we are just getting ready to launch the 2024 campaign. He's been the field commander before, and once a commander, always a commander," the former president said.

On his part, Ofosu-Ampofo thanked Mahama and the NDC fraternity, as well as Ghanaians, for their support and prayers over the period.

He announced his readiness to actively participate and contribute to the party's campaign to recapture power and restore the Ghanaian economy, which he noted has been run aground by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last seven years.

"I believe that I can be on my feet 24 hours to contribute to the 24-hour economy campaign. Again, Mr. President, let me, on behalf of my wife and my family, express gratitude to you for the support that you gave. I always say that it is in difficult times that you get to see those who really care and love you, and I think that Mr. President is a good person; he's good for me, and I think he is good for Ghana," the former chairman said.

Speaking on the party's campaign and the quest to recapture power, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo emphasized that the 2024 election has turned out to be a national assignment that requires the support of every single party member and Ghanaian.

"Once again, thank you so much. Whatever strength that we have, we will put it at your disposal and the disposal of the country to ensure that we rescue this country because I have said that the election in 2024 has gone beyond partisanship. It has become a national clarion call for change... We are almost at the precipice, and if we are not careful to rescue this country, there will be nothing again, and so all of us will help, and I am here to pledge my help," he stated.

Present during the former president's visit were several stalwarts of the NDC, including former UK High Commissioner Victor Smith, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare, and MP for Krowor Naa Momo Lomotey.

Source: Ghanaweb