3 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward, John Yeboah, has secured a spot in Ecuador's final squad for the 2024 Copa America, scheduled to take place in the United States of America.

The 23-year-old winger, born to a Ghanaian father and an Ecuadorian mother in Hamburg, has been included in coach Felix Sanchez's 27-man squad for the prestigious tournament.

Yeboah, who plies his trade in Poland with Rakow Czestochowa, had a commendable season, registering three goals and five assists in the recently concluded campaign.

His inclusion in the Ecuadorian squad is expected to bolster their attacking prowess, with the former Wolfsburg player set to feature alongside seasoned striker Enner Valencia as Ecuador targets Copa America glory.

Despite representing Germany at various youth levels from U16 to U20, Yeboah switched allegiance to Ecuador in March, making his international debut in a 2-0 victory over Guatemala.

However, the possibility remains for him to switch nationality again and represent the Black Stars if he fails to make an appearance at the Copa America.

Ecuador finds themselves drawn in Group B of the Copa America 2024, where they will lock horns with Venezuela, Jamaica, and Mexico in their quest for continental supremacy.

As Yeboah prepares to showcase his talent on the international stage, all eyes will be on him as he seeks to make an impact and potentially lead Ecuador to glory in the prestigious tournament.