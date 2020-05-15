21 minutes ago

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham has waded into the unending debate between Nigerians and Ghanaian about the country with the best Jollof rice.

According to the England international of Nigerian descent, he will choose Jollof rice from his country of origin over that of their West African rivals insisting that the Ghana Jollof is a bit more spicy.

Speaking to the BBC in interview while on quarantine, the young striker revealed that Jollof rice is the meal he has had the most despite admitting that he doesn't not cook the meal on his own.

‘‘Can I cook jollof? Absolutely not but my mum can so probably the meal I have had most in quarantine has been jollof rice,’’ Tammy Abraham said.

‘‘The Nigeria version is my choice to be honest. The Ghanaian one is a little bit more spicy but it is about the flavours, not just about the spice, how it sits in your mouth, how it digests into your stomach,’’ the 21-year old added.

Abraham is the latest global super Star to jump onto the Jollof rice debate between the two nations.

Nigeria and Ghana have been at each other's neck for the past few years regarding which country has the best form of Jollof rice.

Celebrities from the two nations have been at the fore-front of the discussion especially on social media with each one making a case for their nations.