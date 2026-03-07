Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey made his full debut for VfL Wolfsburg, but it ended in disappointment as they suffered a 2–1 defeat to Hamburger SV.
The match also featured another Ghanaian, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who played a decisive role in helping Hamburg secure the victory.
Adjetey’s appearance marked an important milestone in the young defender’s career as he earned his first full start for Wolfsburg. However, the result proved to be a setback for the club as they continue to struggle in the league.
The defeat leaves Wolfsburg stuck in the relegation zone, increasing the pressure on the team as they fight to climb out of danger in the closing stages of the season.
For Adjetey, the debut represents a significant step forward, even as his side looks to recover from the loss and improve their fortunes in the coming matches.
