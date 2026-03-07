15 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey made his full debut for VfL Wolfsburg, but it ended in disappointment as they suffered a 2–1 defeat to Hamburger SV.

‎The match also featured another Ghanaian, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who played a decisive role in helping Hamburg secure the victory.

‎Adjetey’s appearance marked an important milestone in the young defender’s career as he earned his first full start for Wolfsburg. However, the result proved to be a setback for the club as they continue to struggle in the league.

‎The defeat leaves Wolfsburg stuck in the relegation zone, increasing the pressure on the team as they fight to climb out of danger in the closing stages of the season.

‎For Adjetey, the debut represents a significant step forward, even as his side looks to recover from the loss and improve their fortunes in the coming matches.