19 minutes ago

Ghana's Jonathan Mensah clocked an important milestone for his club Columbus Crew in their 4-0 triumph over FC Cincinnati in the MLS is Back tournament on Saturday night.

The defender who also doubles as the captain of Columbus Crew completed a staggering 135 passes from 140 attempts and is the second highest passes completed by a defender in the competition since Oriol Rosell for Sporting Kansas City in 2014.

Columbus Crew dismantled FC Cincinnati in the opening day of the 24 team tournament which was played at the ESPN'S Wide World of Sports Complex.

US International Gyasi Zardes scored a brace and a goal each from Lucas Zelarayan and Youness Mokhtar gave Columbus Crew all the three points.

Ghana's Jonathan Mensah was rock solid at the back of the Crew defence while captaining the side.