5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Jonathan Sowah delivered a stellar performance, netting four goals in Al-Nasr Benghazi's emphatic 6-3 victory over Al Hilal Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League on Monday.

The match, held at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, saw Sowah's remarkable display securing a crucial win for his team.

Sowah, formerly of Medeama SC, opened the scoring early with a penalty in the 3rd minute and quickly doubled the lead with another spot-kick just three minutes later.

His scoring spree continued with a third goal in the 72nd minute, rounding off his quartet with a classy finish.

The remaining goals for Al-Nasr Benghazi were contributed by defender Mohamed Eshtewi and Tunisian player Mohamed Ali Jouini.

This outstanding performance brings Sowah's tally to five goals and one assist in seven league appearances since joining Al-Nasr from Medeama SC during the January transfer window.

Sowah's impressive form has reportedly earned him a spot in Ghana's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

This call-up is a testament to his impactful performances and goal-scoring prowess in the Libyan Premier League.