5 hours ago

In a decisive match against Nsoatreman, Jonathan Sowah played a pivotal role in securing a crucial win for defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

The match, held at the Akoon Park, saw a goalless first half, with Medeama SC creating several opportunities but facing a resilient Nsoatreman defense.

The breakthrough came in the 67th minute when Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah confidently converted a penalty, securing all three points for the hosts.

Despite a strong start and numerous chances, Medeama SC had to wait until the second half to find the back of the net.

Nsoatreman struggled to pose a threat to Medeama's defense, and Manaf Umar's close chance after the break was not enough to alter the course of the game.

The win puts Medeama SC in a favorable position as they now shift their focus to preparations for upcoming CAF Champions League group stage matches.