1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew is optimistic about a positive result as Leicester City prepares to face his former club, Crystal Palace, at Selhurst Park.

Ayew will return to South London for the first time since his summer transfer to Leicester City, having left the Eagles after six seasons in August 2024.

The 33-year-old acknowledges that it will be an emotional return, as he gets the chance to properly say goodbye to a club that was his home for many years.

Despite the sentiment, Ayew remains focused on helping Leicester City secure their first win of the season in familiar territory.

“It will be strange because I was there for six years, and it was my home.

Obviously, I’m going to meet a lot of people who I didn’t get to say goodbye to properly, and it’s going to be emotional with mixed feelings, but I have to defend my new colors," Ayew told LCFC.

He emphasized his determination to perform well for his new team: “When the game starts, I have no friends until after the game.

I’m going to make sure that we get three points or one point and perform well as a team to keep our fans happy, celebrating a first away victory or draw."

Ayew believes a strong performance at Selhurst Park would boost Leicester City's confidence and set a positive tone for the rest of the campaign.

"We need to get something out of the game, and I’m positive. It would be massive for confidence and belief for the future as well.

We’re going there humbled, but we definitely want to have a good performance and hopefully get the points,” he added.

As Ayew prepares to face his former club, the experienced forward is determined to make an impact and help Leicester City secure a much-needed result.