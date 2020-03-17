2 hours ago

Ghana's Jordan Ayew has been the toast of Crystal Palace fans this season in the English Premier League as the Ghanaian has scored some memorable goals for the team.

It no wonder he is Palace's topscorer with eight goals in the Premier League this season but despite his exploits he gives a lot of praise to his teammates for their contribution to his scoring feat.

The Ghanaian scored the winner for Crystal Palace when they beat bitter rivals Brighton at the Amex Stadium and the modest Ayew was applauding the efforts of his strike partner Benteke.

“I think Christian did everything!” He begins. “Christian did a fantastic job. Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in.” he told the club's official website.

Naturally, it’s easier for goalscorers to grab a headline but Ayew isn’t done at praising his strike partner – this was a team effort. He adds: “It was a really good game from our centre-backs and our fullbacks and the midfield as well. I think everyone gave a shift and everyone gave a really good game today. It was a real team performance.”

Scoring at Old Trafford, settling derbies and scoring Goal of the Season contenders – a lot has clearly changed with our top scorer from the one who spent last season on loan in SE25.