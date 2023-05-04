32 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has reached a significant milestone in his football career, scoring his 100th goal for club and country in Crystal Palace's recent Premier League match against West Ham United.

Ayew's goal helped secure a crucial 4-3 victory for the Eagles, who are comfortably positioned on the league table.

Ayew's 100th career goal came in the first half of the match when he equalized for the host team.

Since being reappointed under manager Roy Hodgson, Ayew has scored three goals for the Eagles. He has now played for six different clubs, scoring for all of them.

Ayew scored 22 times for French club Marseille between 2009 and 2014 before being loaned out to Sochaux, where he scored an additional five goals.

After Marseille, Ayew played for another French club, Lorient, scoring 13 goals before joining Aston Villa in 2015, where he racked up 10 goals. Ayew also played for Swansea City, scoring 12 goals during his spell there.

Since joining Crystal Palace in 2018, Ayew has scored 19 goals for the club, cementing his status as an integral part of the team.

The forward has also scored 19 goals for Ghana since making his debut in 2010.

Ayew's achievement is a testament to his skill and dedication as a footballer, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a key player for Crystal Palace and the Ghanaian national team.