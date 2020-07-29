21 minutes ago

Paternal uncle of Jordan Ayew, Sola Ayew says the Ayew family is not surprised by their son's form this season in the English Premier League for his club.

The Black Stars striker swept clean all awards on offer during Crystal Palace's end of season awards gala on Tuesday night.

He expressed the hope that in the near future his son can emulate the fate chalked by George Weah as the only African to have won the World best accolade.

"We were expecting this news and by the grace of God it has happened ,Jordan Ayew will be the next George Oppong Weah" he told Ashh FM.

"We the family always advice him to focus more on the football than the money and I believe that he has push him to that far."

"I talk to Jordan Ayew everyday and I congratulated him though but I also challenge him to do more next season"

Sola compared his talented son's playing style to the legendary George Oppong Weah than his father Abedi Ayew

"His style and Abedi Ayew is not the same so you can't compare him to his father that's why I'm comparing him to George Oppong Weah"

"We can't suggest the deputy captain to Coach and management of black stars but his football should determine if he can become the captain or deputy captain.

We thank everyone who have contributed into our success today

Northern's have the heart to contain any pressure" he added