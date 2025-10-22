1 hour ago

Jordan Ayew provided a moment of quality in Leicester City’s 2–1 defeat to Hull City on Tuesday night, assisting Aaron Ramsey’s consolation goal in the Round 11 English Championship fixture at the MKM Stadium.

The Black Stars captain started alongside fellow Ghanaian Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, forming a familiar attacking duo for the Foxes. But it was Hull who struck early:



6’: Liam Millar opened the scoring, assisted by Joe Gelhardt



31’: Gelhardt doubled the lead, set up by Ryan Giles



67’: Ayew teed up Ramsey for Leicester’s only goal

Despite Ayew’s contribution, Leicester couldn’t overturn the deficit, leaving manager Martí Cifuentes with more questions ahead of the next fixture.

The Black Stars captain has now recorded one goal and one assist for The Foxes in ten English Championship games. His performances also lit the stage for the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as he clinched seven goals and seven assists in ten qualifying games for the Black Stars, being joint-top direct goal involvement leader with Algeria's Mohammed Amoura at 14 direct goal involvements for the CAF World Cup qualification.

Ayew’s leadership and experience remain vital as Leicester aim to regain form and climb the table, while Fatawu Issahaku continues to grow into his role on the wing.