Ghana Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has disclosed why he chose to stay with Crystal Palace after his loan spell which was a total disaster.

The Ghanaian striker signed with the Eagles on a season long loan deal from Championship side Swansea City but had a loan spell to forget as he scored just a solitary goal in the Premier League.

Many were of the opinion that the Eagles may cut their losses on the Ghanaian striker who was anything short of a total disappointment.

According to the Ghanaian striker he was convinced about staying with Crystal Palace with the kind reception and treatment afforded him by the people within the club.

In a matter of 12 months, the Ghanaian striker is a fan's favourite and the first name on the team sheet at the London club as he has netted nine goals in the Premier League.

"The first season wasn’t great but in the dressing room, in the building, the people were really, really good to me and so I really wanted to stay. My family were happy as well in London, so everything was good. On the football side, it was a bit difficult but I had confidence in myself that I could make it," he told Premier League Productions.

"Thanks to the football club, the manager, the Chairman, Dougie [Freedman], the staff, I think they all had faith in me and that’s why they signed me. That’s why things have changed. I’ve tried to do my best every time and when you work hard you get rewarded.

"I’ve changed a lot of things: my attitude, my desire to succeed, a bit of luck. When you work hard, you provoke the luck. I just wanted to do well this season; I came with big ambitions and things have changed but there’s still room for improvement."