1 hour ago

Jordan Ayew was on target again as Leicester City battled to a 2–2 draw against Bristol City in their English Championship week 20 clash at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

The Black Stars captain converted from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, giving the Foxes an early lead and marking his third league goal of the season.

Match Highlights



17’ – Ayew scores from the spot to put Leicester ahead.



45’ – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku assists Bobby Decordova-Reid for Leicester’s second goal (2–0).



46’ – Bristol City respond immediately through Mark Sykes (2–1).



82’ – Emil Riis equalizes for Bristol City (2–2).

🇬🇭 Jordan Ayew on target again! The Ghanaian forward grabbed his third goal of the season as Leicester City played out a 2-2 draw with Bristol City. pic.twitter.com/4sIYhihmNS

— CDR AFRICA (@cdrafrica) December 10, 2025

Ayew played the full 90 minutes, while Issahaku lasted 84 minutes, both impressing in Ghana’s representation abroad.

League Standings



Leicester City: 13th place, 28 points from 20 games.



Bristol City: 10th place, 30 points from 20 games.

The Black Stars captain has now notched three goals and registered one assist in 18 games for the Foxes this campaign after converting all two penalty goals he has has from the spot.

Ayew continues to be a key figure for Leicester, combining leadership and consistency in England’s second tier.

Leicester City are set face Ipswich Town on December 13, with Ayew expected to lead the line once again.