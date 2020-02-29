4 hours ago

Jordan Ayew scored the only goal as his side Crystal Palace beat relegation haunted Brighton and Hove Albion at their own backyard at the Amex Stadium.

The loss has consigned Gary Potters side to just on the brink of the relegation places, four points above the drop with a game more.

Brighton the home side dominated the game for long spells but were unable to carve open a resolute Palace back line.

Christian Benteke, a threat throughout for Roy Hodgson's side, created Ayew's winning goal against the run of play.

The Belgian forward turned away from a home defender to find his strike partner with a clever reverse pass before Ayew converted with a fierce low shot to give his side the lead.

Ayew who is the top scorer for the Eagles has now scored 7 goals for his side in the Premier League in his managers 100th Premier League appearance as Crystal Palace manager.

Jordan Ayew has now equalled his best goal return in the Premier League with Aston Villla in the 2015/2016 season.