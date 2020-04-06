2 hours ago

Coronavirus has virtually taken away the joy,livelihood and even threatens our very existence as human race the world over.

Football like any economic,social and almost every activity has suffered a major jolt as a result of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Premier League clubs have proposed a 30% deduction on player wages since there is no football in order to keep the clubs afloat.

Clubs are reeling financially from the lack of football and the money that comes from matchday tickets and also from Tv rights deal.

Clubs in Spain like Barcelona, Athletico Madrid have gone as much as 70% pay cut in order to survive.

When that happens Crystal Palace topscorer and Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew may have to take a massive pay cut meaning his £32,500 a week wages will be slashed to £22,750.

The Ghanaian has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season for the Eagles.