45 minutes ago

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew put in a domineering performance for his side Crystal Palace in their one nil win over Newcastle United at the Selhurst Park.

It was a game that involved two goal shy teams but the eagles triumphed over the Magpies courtesy of a fine free kick from Dutch defender Patrick Van Anholt in the second half.

Jordan Ayew was a constant menace for the Newcastle backline as Fabian Schar and the likes were put under constant pressure.

Ayew had openings in the first half but shot tamely into the hands of goal keeper Martin Dubravka.

The Ghanaian striker did not score but was lively and the stand out player of the three forwards for Palace.

Jordan Ayew is the leading scorer for Crystal Palace with six goals in 26 appearances.