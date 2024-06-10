3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana for the second time running staged a mammoth comeback they came from a 2-1 loss at halftime to a 4-3 win over Central African Republic on Monday evening at a jam-packed Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana took the lead in the 6th minute after hat-trick hero Jordan Ayew converted from the spot in the 6th minute after a foul on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku when he was clean through on goal following an error by the visiting defense.

The Crystal Palace forward sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Ghana an early lead, but it did not last as five minutes later Louis Mafouta who also had a hat trick scored the first of his three goals.

A long punt upfield from Geoffrey Kondogbia bypassed the Ghana defense who were playing a high line before the striker struck home beyond the onrushing Ati Zigi to silence the home fans and make it 1-1.

Ghana was ponderous and lacked any attacking impetus despite the best efforts of the nimble-footed Kamaldeen Issahaku who troubled the right side of the Central African defense but failed to add any end product to his game.

Just as the game was heading for a draw at half time, Central African Republic scored to take the lead for the first time in the game as Kudus Mohammed who was a passenger in the first half lost the ball in the visitors' half and they broke on a quick counter-attack.

Louis Mafouta danced his way through the Ghana defense before nutmegging the hapless Lawrence Ati Zigi in post for Ghana to make it 2-1 as the stadium went dead silent with the Ghanaian supporters booing their own team at half time.

Ghana started the second half on the front foot as Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed sent tame shots at the Central African Republic goal.

But the visitors did not heed this warning as in the 60th minute Jordan Ayew pulled parity for Ghana from a Gideon Mensah cross on the hour mark.

Two minutes later, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's shot deflected off a Central African Republic defender to hand Ghana a 3-2 lead.

Jordan Ayew turned home a rebound from a Kudus Mohammed shot to make it 4-2 for Ghana before in injury time Louis Mafouta scored a free kick from an audacious range to make it a nervy ending to the game but perhaps Ghana goalkeeper Ati Zigi should have a hard look at himself for letting in that third goal as Mafouta also completed his hattrick.

Tariq Lamptey should have perhaps wrapped up the game when clean through but he scuffed his attempted shot as the ball went wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Ghana has now moved top of group I with 9 points from 4 matches having played a game more than Comoros, Mali and Chad.

Madagascar will host Mali while Chad will also host Comoros all on Tuesday.