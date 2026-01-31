1 hour ago

Jordan Ayew endured a rare and painful moment on Saturday afternoon as he missed a penalty for the first time in open play, hitting the woodwork in Leicester City’s 2–0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

The Ghana captain, known for his composure from the spot, stepped up with a chance to bring Leicester back into the contest, only to see his effort crash against the frame of the goal. It was an unusual sight for a forward who has built a reputation on reliability in high-pressure moments.

Leicester were already chasing the game when Ayew’s miss summed up a frustrating afternoon for the Foxes, who struggled to find rhythm against a well-organised Charlton side. The visitors made their control count, scoring twice to secure a deserved victory.

For Ayew, the miss marked the end of an impressive personal record, but it did little to define his overall performance, as he continued to work tirelessly and lead by example. Still, the moment proved decisive, denying Leicester a potential route back into the match.

The result leaves Leicester with questions to answer as they push for consistency in a tightly contested Championship campaign, while Charlton’s win boosts their confidence and momentum.

Despite the setback, Ayew remains a key figure for both club and country, and the Ghanaian forward will be keen to put the disappointment behind him quickly as the season progresses.