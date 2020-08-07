2 hours ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew's solo goal against West Ham United at the London Stadium failed to make the cut for the Budweiser English Premier League goal of the season accolade.

The decision has left many people wondering the exact criteria that was used in selecting the nine goals that made the shortlist.

Among the contenders is Kevin De Bruyne's long-range wonderstrike in Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Newcastle United at the end of November.

The Belgian midfielder took the ball on his chest before firing it past Martin Dubravka in the Magpies net to put Pep Guardiola's side in front.

Another De Bruyne wonderstrike, a long-range effort after clever footwork against Norwich on the final day of the season, is a contender for the award.

Also on the list in Bruno Fernandes' strike away at Brighton when capped off a sensational Manchester United counter-attack in June.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-Min's solo effort against Burnley, where the South Korean winger ran most of the length of the pitch before slotting home, is December's contribution to the competition.

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff's drilled effort past Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in October has also been included, while Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh's overhead strike against Chelsea on New Year's Day is another nomination.

Harvey Barnes and Moussa Djenepo's thumping efforts against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane both make the list of nominations, which also includes Matej Vydra's turn-and-finish for Burnley away at Southampton.

However Jordan Ayew's sublime solo goal in the dying minutes of their match against West Ham United which was named goal of the season by popular streaming platform Amazon Prime for the 2019/20 Premier League season did not make the cut.

It was a masterful piece of individual skill and brilliance from the Ghanaian striker who ghosted past four defenders before chipping the on rushing goalkeeper.