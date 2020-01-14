1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku has re-joined his former side Berekum Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The club announced the capture of the midfielder on their official twitter handle on Tuesday:

Jordan Opoku IS BACK! The midfielder returns to #Bkcfc after a long spell with @AsanteKotoko_SC

The midfielder signs on a permanent deal. Welcome Back to

Jordan Opoku was released by Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the porcupine warriors failed to renew his expired contract.

The midfielder who started his footballing education with then Feynoord academy now WAFA Academy first joined Berekum Chelsea in 20111 when milk and honey was flowing at the club through the largess of then bank-roller Mr.Keremeh after returning from Albania.

He was prominent in the club's march into the group stages of the Caf Champions League with the likes of Emmanuel Clottey.

He is the third returnee after former goal king and Kotoko slayer Kofi Owusu and Ahmed Adams also a former Kotoko player all returned to Chelsea after spells elsewhere.