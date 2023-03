2 hours ago

Army Ladies’ Joseph Akeem Anyagre has won the NASCO Coach of the Month award for February , 2023after beating Freeman Amponsah of Berry Ladies, Antwi Darkwah of Supreme Ladies and Bashirudeen Sumani of Northern Ladies.

Coach Joseph Akeem scooped the award for managing his side in four games which saw them win all games without a loss in February.

As winner of the award, Joseph Akeem will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.