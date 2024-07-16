2 hours ago

Joseph Amoako, the Ghanaian winger, has secured a new chapter in his career with FC Samtredia in Georgia's top-flight, signing a three-year deal that includes an option for an additional year.

The 21-year-old took to social media to express gratitude following a challenging period in his professional journey.

Amoako's move to FC Samtredia comes after a turbulent stint with Swedish club Helsingborgs IF, where he faced serious legal accusations, including rape charges, and served time in prison before being cleared of all charges.

Acknowledging his struggles on Instagram, Amoako shared, "It has been a great test these couple of years, but I'm forever grateful to God, my agent, my advisor, my parents, and some very important people that stood up with me in my difficult times.

Now God has done it again and we gonna celebrate this win together regardless."

Looking ahead with optimism, Amoako expressed excitement about his new opportunity, stating, "I'm forever grateful and humbled to have a great team behind me, it's time to refresh, rethink, and restart. Let's make history."

Before his challenging tenure in Sweden, Amoako had a loan spell at Helsingborgs IF from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, making nine appearances before the club's unfortunate relegation from the Allsvenskan last season.

FC Samtredia has recognized Amoako's potential and is counting on him to be a key player in the upcoming season, marking a fresh start and new opportunities for the talented winger.