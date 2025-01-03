15 hours ago

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Joseph Ansah Ekuban is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Italian Serie C side Latina Calcio during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward, currently with SS Turris Calcio, is expected to join Latina on a permanent deal, with Italian media outlet TMW reporting that a one-and-a-half-year contract has already been agreed upon between the two clubs.

Ekuban has contributed one goal and one assist in 13 league matches for Turris this season, and he now looks to make a fresh start at Latina Calcio. The Stadio Domenico Francioni outfit will hope to benefit from his talents as they navigate their Serie C campaign.

Joseph is the younger brother of Ghana international Caleb Ekuban, who plays for Genoa CFC in Serie A. While Caleb has earned recognition on the international stage with the Black Stars, Joseph is yet to make his debut for Ghana.

This transfer offers the younger Ekuban an opportunity to showcase his abilities and make a name for himself as he steps into a new chapter of his footballing journey.