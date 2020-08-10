2 hours ago

Most people were taken aback when Accra Hearts of Oak announced that they have parted ways with key striker Joseph Esso as the past three seasons he has been their most important player.

Disagreement on contract valuation and length led to the club parting ways with the striker whose contract has expired.

But according to Ghanasportscenter.com the player is close to securing a summer move to a yet to be identified club from Serbia.

Joseph Esso is among five players who were released by Accra Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to renew their contract which had expired.

The talented forward joined Accra Hearts of Oak three seasons ago and has since been a fan favourite with his performance.

He was on target three times for Hearts of Oak in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season after making 14 appearances.

Esso was also part of the Black Stars B squad that clinched silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup in Senegal where he scored twice.