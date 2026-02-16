4 hours ago

Ghana international Joseph Opoku has been named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Week after a standout individual display for Zulte Waregem.

The 20-year-old forward scored twice inside the opening 30 minutes of his side’s 3-2 defeat, earning a match rating of 9.0 from statistics platform Sofascore, one of the highest of the round.

‎Despite finishing on the losing side, Opoku’s early double underlined his growing influence in Belgium’s top flight, the Belgian Pro League. His movement, sharp finishing and composure in front of goal kept Zulte Waregem in contention throughout a fiercely contested encounter.

The brace takes his tally to five league goals this season, alongside three assists, giving him eight direct goal involvements, the highest at his club so far this campaign. He is also the team’s second-leading scorer, behind only teammate Jeppe Erenbjerg.

‎Opoku’s rapid development has not gone unnoticed, with his recent performances reinforcing his reputation as one of Ghana’s emerging talents abroad. While the result may have disappointed, his individual impact once again offered a bright spark and a glimpse of even greater promise ahead.

Full squad below