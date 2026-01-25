23 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Opoku marked his return from injury in impressive fashion on Saturday evening, scoring for Zulte Waregem despite their dramatic 4–3 defeat away to Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old, making his first appearance after a four-week lay-off, was introduced from the bench and quickly made his presence felt. Opoku rose to the occasion to net Waregem’s third goal of the night, offering a late lifeline in an entertaining contest that kept fans on edge until the final whistle.

Although the goal proved to be only a consolation, it underlined the forward’s growing influence this season. Opoku has now recorded six goal involvements in the current campaign, with three goals and three assists to his name.

The strike also carried personal significance, coming on the back of his goal in his previous outing before injury, meaning the Ghanaian has now found the net in back-to-back appearances.

For Zulte Waregem, the defeat was a painful one after a spirited display against one of Belgium’s top sides. But Opoku’s return and sharp impact provided a welcome boost, hinting at brighter days ahead as he continues to build momentum after his setback.