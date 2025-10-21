2 hours ago

Joseph Paintsil has attributed LA Galaxy’s disappointing 2025 MLS campaign to the absence of Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, who missed the entire season due to an ACL injury sustained during last year’s West Conference playoff final against Seattle Sounders.

Paintsil, Puig, and Gabriel Pec — dubbed the “Triple P” — were instrumental in Galaxy’s title-winning run last season, combining flair, precision, and attacking fluidity. But with Puig sidelined, the team crumbled, finishing 14th in the Western Conference and 26th overall.

“We lost a lot. We miss him. He’s a key master player on the ball,” Paintsil told reporters.

“Now it’s just me and Pec… if they stop us, it’s really difficult to do what we have to do.”

Puig’s absence disrupted Galaxy’s midfield balance, leaving Paintsil and Pec isolated and predictable. Paintsil emphasized Puig’s role as the creative engine, capable of unlocking defenses, scoring solo goals, and dictating tempo.

“He always makes great decisions… gives us assists, goes solo, scores. We just can’t wait to feel the energy again.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Paintsil remained a bright spot, finishing with 10 goals and 2 assists, showcasing his resilience and leadership in a fractured system.