2 hours ago

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil continued his impressive run of form in the United States, scoring for LA Galaxy in their Leagues Cup match against Guadalajara.

The 26-year-old found the net in the 11th minute of the thrilling encounter, which ultimately ended in a penalty shootout. LA Galaxy triumphed, advancing to the round of 32.

Guadalajara took an early lead in the 8th minute through Alan Mozo, but Paintsil quickly responded three minutes later with a superb strike to level the score.

LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec, another Designated Player, put the American side ahead with 23 minutes remaining. However, a late goal from Cade Cowell forced the game into penalties.

In the shootout, Paintsil confidently converted his spot-kick as LA Galaxy secured a 5-4 victory, moving on to face the Seattle Sounders in the knockout stages.

Since joining LA Galaxy from Belgian club KRC Genk in February, Paintsil has quickly become a fan favorite. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, showcasing his value to the team.