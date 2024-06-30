9 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil played a crucial role in LA Galaxy's impressive 3-0 win against San José Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium in Major League Soccer (MLS) action on Saturday.

Paintsil, 26, opened the scoring in the 37th minute, capitalizing on a precise assist from Gabriel Pec to give Galaxy a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

His goal set the stage for Galaxy's commanding performance throughout the match.

In the 72nd minute, Dejan Joveljic doubled Galaxy's advantage with a powerful header, following up on Riqui Puig's initial strike that had hit the crossbar.

The victory was sealed deep into stoppage time when Mauricio Cuevas scored his first MLS goal, cementing Galaxy's comprehensive victory.

Throughout the game, Galaxy maintained offensive pressure, recording seven shots on target compared to San José's six.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy played a pivotal role, making six crucial saves to secure a clean sheet against a resilient Earthquakes side.

The win extends Galaxy's winning streak to four consecutive victories in MLS, highlighting their strong form this season.

With this result, Galaxy remains tied for first place in the highly competitive Western Conference, sharing the top spot with LAFC, both teams boasting 40 points each. Real Salt Lake closely trails behind with 37 points.

Since joining LA Galaxy from Genk, Paintsil has been instrumental, contributing six goals and four assists in 17 appearances this MLS season.

His performance against San José further underscores his importance to the team's success.

Galaxy supporters can anticipate continued strong displays from Paintsil and the team as they strive to maintain their position at the summit of the Western Conference standings and pursue further achievements in the MLS season ahead.