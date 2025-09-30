1 hour ago

Joseph Paintsil has been named in the MLS Team of the Week following a scintillating performance for LA Galaxy, where he netted a first-half hat-trick against Sporting Kansas City over the weekend.

The Ghanaian winger was unstoppable, combining pace, precision, and flair to dismantle the Kansas City backline and lead Galaxy to a commanding victory. His treble not only secured the points but also marked one of the standout individual displays of the MLS season so far.

This is the Team Of The Week selection for MLS after Matchday 37:

Paintsil’s Impact



Hat-trick scored within the first 45 minutes



Named in MLS Team of the Week



Boosts LA Galaxy’s playoff momentum



Strengthens case for Black Stars call-up ahead of October qualifiers

Paintsil’s form couldn’t be more timely, with Ghana’s Black Stars preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifying doubleheader. His explosive showing in the U.S. adds depth and firepower to Otto Addo’s attacking options.