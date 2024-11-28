7 hours ago

LA Galaxy winger and Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil was recently presented with a touching gift by a devoted fan and photographer, Bruno De Witt Zanotto.

Since joining LA Galaxy in February 2024, Paintsil has quickly become a standout player, contributing 13 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances.

His impressive performances have earned him a loyal following, making him a fan favorite at the club.

Bruno De Witt Zanotto, a photojournalist and enthusiastic supporter of Paintsil, gifted the player a hand-crafted portrait during a visit to the LA Galaxy clubhouse.

The gesture highlighted the strong bond between Paintsil and the club's passionate supporters.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Witt Zanotto shared his gratitude: "Got a chance to gift @lagalaxy players some of my artwork today.

God has opened so many doors for me, and I feel so blessed to be able to do what I do. To Him, all the glory. Thank you to all the players from @lagalaxy who have shown me so much support."

Paintsil expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful gift, further strengthening his connection with the club and its dedicated fan base.