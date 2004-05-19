7 hours ago

Joseph Paintsil delivered a dazzling performance on Saturday night, scoring a first-half hat-trick to lead LA Galaxy to a commanding 4–1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The Black Stars winger opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, added a second in the 24th minute, and completed his treble in the 43rd minute, showcasing pace, precision, and flair. His relentless pressure left the Kansas City defense scrambling, and his clinical finishing ensured Galaxy bagged all three points.

With his hat-trick, Paintsil becomes only the third player in LA Galaxy history to score a first-half hat-trick, joining:



Robbie Keane – May 26, 2013



Alejandro Moreno – May 19, 2004

The Ghanaian winger opened the scoring for LA Galaxy on the fourth minute with a finessed shot from the left side of the box into the far right side of the goal post, going past the opposing goalkeeper in a sublime fashion.

He went on to grab the second and third goals with impeccable tap-ins from close-range to put his side in absolute control after Joveljic scored the only goal for Kansas City on the 27th minute.

Diego Fagundez grabbed the final goal of the day for LA Galaxy as they finished the game with a resounding 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

This marks back-to-back goal involvements for Paintsil, following his goal and assist against Cincinnati last weekend.

He has now reached a whopping 11 goal involvements in 23 games for LA Galaxy in the 2025 MLS season, scoring nine times and providing two assists, underlining his resurgence in the American top flight.