53 minutes ago

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil delivered an impressive performance for LA Galaxy, contributing to both goals in their 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

The Black Stars winger opened his account for the 2026 Major League Soccer season with a goal and an assist, marking a strong return to form. Paintsil’s pace and creativity proved crucial as he drove Galaxy’s attacking play throughout the match.

He first set up his side’s opening goal with a well-timed assist before finding the net himself to ensure his team secured a share of the points on the night.

The match also featured fellow Ghanaian Lalas Abubakar, who was named on the bench for FC Dallas but did not feature.

Paintsil’s performance will be a welcome boost for both his club and Ghana, as he looks to build momentum ahead of upcoming international assignments.