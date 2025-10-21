1 hour ago

Joseph Paintsil says he will take only a brief off-season break to prepare for the 2026 MLS campaign and a potential spot in Ghana’s World Cup squad, following LA Galaxy’s failure to reach the playoffs.

The 27-year-old winger, who missed Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, played a key role in the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 edition, co-hosted by Canada, USA, and Mexico.

“There should be a little break for me, but not everything… I still need to work myself out and just be ready for the season and also for the World Cup,” Paintsil told LA Galaxy Media.

Paintsil emphasized the importance of family time and stress release, but made it clear that his off-season will be short and purposeful.

“It’s good to be with the people that make you happy… but I need to prepare and work harder to continue what I did this season.”

Despite Galaxy’s struggles, Paintsil ended the season with 10 goals and 2 assists, including the winning goal against Minnesota United in the final match.

“I’m really glad that, on my part, I did what I had to do… the players are willing to come back stronger and give everything for the supporters.”

With the Black Stars preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance, Paintsil’s form and mindset could make him a vital piece in Otto Addo’s final squad.