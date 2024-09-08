7 hours ago

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has withdrawn from Ghana's squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger in Morocco.

Paintsil was unable to travel with the Black Stars to Morocco due to passport complications, ruling him out of the crucial match.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed Paintsil's withdrawal, stating, "Twenty-three players made the trip after Joseph Paintsil pulled out due to passport issues.

The Los Angeles Galaxy forward has been left in Accra to sort out his passport issues before returning to the United States to join his club."

Paintsil, who made a late substitute appearance in Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Angola in Kumasi last Thursday, was featuring for the national team for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

His absence is a setback for the Black Stars as they prepare for their clash against the Menas of Niger.

The team is looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Angola when they face Niger on Monday at the RS Berkane Stadium in Morocco.