1 hour ago

Josh Acheampong, the 19-year-old English-Ghanaian defender, has revealed that Chelsea captain Reece James is a major source of inspiration in his journey from the Academy to the first team, following his debut senior goal in the 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The match marked a milestone for both players — James celebrated his 200th appearance, while Acheampong headed home his first goal for the club.

“It’s that inspiration to know you can come through the Academy and play for Chelsea first team,” Acheampong said.

“I’m so grateful to Reece and all the other Academy players because they’ve given me lots of support.”

Acheampong signed his first professional contract last season, featuring prominently in the Europa Conference League, where Chelsea emerged champions. This season, he’s made four Premier League appearances under Enzo Maresca, becoming a regular fixture in the squad.

“It was a really good feeling to score. It’s quite surreal… I don’t remember much of the celebrations either,” he admitted.

Born in London, Acheampong remains eligible to represent Ghana, and his rise has placed him firmly on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

With Reece James as a role model and Chelsea’s youth legacy behind him, Acheampong’s trajectory hints at a future star in the making — for club and possibly country.