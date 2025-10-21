1 hour ago

Josh Acheampong, the Chelsea Academy graduate, has described scoring his first senior goal for his boyhood club as a surreal and unforgettable moment, after heading home a Pedro Neto cross in the Blues’ 3–0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

“It was a really good feeling to score. It’s quite surreal… I don’t really remember much of the celebrations either,” Acheampong told Chelsea Media.

“I don’t score many goals, so to score my first Chelsea goal is really good.”

Despite the scoreline, Acheampong admitted the match was far from easy, with Forest creating several chances in the first half.

“The first half was quite tough… I’m happy we managed to get that first goal, and hopefully we can build from there.”

The win followed Chelsea’s pre-international break triumph over Liverpool, marking back-to-back victories and a growing sense of momentum and maturity in Acheampong’s performances.

Born in London, Acheampong remains eligible to represent Ghana, and his recent form has reportedly placed him under the watchful eye of the Ghana Football Association, as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

With Chelsea’s youth system continuing to produce top-tier talent, Acheampong’s rise could be the beginning of a dual-national tug-of-war — and a future Black Star in the making.