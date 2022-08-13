28 minutes ago

Red hot Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil will on Sunday 14th, August 2022 make his one-hundredth appearance for his Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KRC Genk.

The Ghanaian winger has been a different player for his side this season in the first few matches of the season.

In three matches so far he has scored two goals all against KAS Eupen last week and provided one assist for his side.

The winger joined Genk in 2018 from then Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth but life at the Belgian side has not been easy for him.

Painstil spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at Turkish side Ankaragucu where he played 33 matches and scored 11 goals for his side before returning to his parent club.

In the 99 matches that he has played for his Belgian side, the Ghanaian winger has scored 15 goals whiles providing 10 assists.

The 24-year-old winger has been capped six times by Ghana and was part of the squad that qualified Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in the playoff against Nigeria.