14 hours ago

The Jospong Group of Companies held its maiden sporting event for its staff, dubbed the “Jospong Olympics.” The event was part of activities to mark the Jospong Employees Month, which had the theme “Our people, our heroes.” It was aimed at creating a bond among the staff in all of the Group’s over 60 subsidiaries.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Edwin Amoako, explained in an interview that the purpose of the games was for the employees to meet, bond, and share common interests and understanding, while also providing an opportunity for the staff to have fun and stay fit.

“We hope that the Jospong Olympics will enable us to foster even more synergies and teamwork to achieve the goals and aspirations of the company and the country,” Amoako emphasized.

He added, “We would not be able to impact the world without our employees, so we are happy that they are here.”

“I want our staff to know that we appreciate them, and we will keep cheering them on because they are our heroes. We wish that they will continue with the fantastic work so that we can build a better company and a better Ghana,” he urged the staff.

Some of the staff expressed their excitement at the event and hoped that it would become an annual event. Mr. Samuel Asiedu, Facility Manager at the Apex office, said, “The Jospong Olympics will unite us and enable us to get to know each other better within the group.”

Another employee from AH Hotel and Conference, Juliet Yenuson, said, “It’s all about fun and entertainment because it has been a lot of work throughout the year. It was a nice time to meet and exercise and meet one another. And I promise to be part of all Jospong Olympic activities in the future.”

“The event was nice, and it helped us to get to know one another as well as exercise our bodies,” noted Florence Akwele-Annan, also of AH Hotel and Conference.

The staff engaged in almost all of the sporting disciplines, including football, PlayStation, sack race, boxing, table tennis, oware, ludu, lime and spoon race, draft, and tug-of-peace.

The best performing teams received trophies and other rewards and recognitions.

The children were also not left out, as bouncy castles and other games were provided for them to play. They also engaged in face painting and other fun activities.

The overall best team went to the Environment and Sanitation Group, with the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant emerging as the winner of the men’s football, and J. A. Plantpool taking second place. DocuPro won the tug-of-peace, with Metro TV taking second place. Zoil from Takoradi also won second and third place in the ladies sack race, which was won by the Ignite Group.

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holding companies in Ghana, with operations in other African countries, Asia, and the United States. The company has business interests in about 14 sectors of the economy, with over 60 subsidiaries. Its biggest operations are in waste management, ICT, banking and finance, as well as automobile and equipment.

The Group has been divided into five clusters: the Environment and Sanitation Group, the ICT Group, the Financial Services Group, the Technical and Logistics Group, and the Commercial and Allied Services Group.

Source: Jospong Group of Companies