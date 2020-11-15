57 minutes ago

A number of NABCo interns are to be recruemployment. some government agencies in the coming days following a decision by the Akufo-Addo administration to provide full time employment.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has for instance begun a process to make interns under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) permanent staff.

A memo from the Human Resource Department of the GRA has directed heads of department, area managers, among others to begin an online aptitude test that will enable the interns to recruited as permanent employees.

“As part of the selection process, all NABCo interns will take an online Aptitude Test on 17th November, 2020.

“Consequently, Area Office Managers are to arrange for Halls that can comfortably accommodate interns in their offices while observing all COVID-19 protocols. They are also to appoint supervisors who will supervise them during the test,” the memo read in part.

The move, according to information available to TopStories Ghana is to be replicated in some other state establishments across the country.

The NABCo programme is an initiative of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to serve as a stop gap measure to provide temporary relief to unemployed graduates in the country even as government works out a full plan to have them absorbed into the mainline workstream.

Subsequent to the NABCo programme, the government has gone ahead to, through the NEIP programme, offer funds to such graduates with business opportunities to enable them set up their own businesses and employ others.

Source: Topstories Ghana