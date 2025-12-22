31 minutes ago

Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has received bashing on social media for disparaging remarks about former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She claimed that the former President should have stepped aside after his first term in office.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, December 19, 2025, Joyce Bawah said that even though President Akufo-Addo came into office with significant goodwill, his administration lost focus early on by spending years criticising the work of his predecessor.

“I do believe, as many have actually come to conclude, that maybe after his first time he really should have left office.

“I remember he spent a lot of the first few years literally attacking everything that his predecessor had done or hadn’t done,” she added.

However, furious with Joyce Bawah’s denigrating comments, some social media critics descended heavily on her, describing her as highly arrogant.

Below are the social media responses to the Senior Presidential Aide:

Efo John

This Bawa girls is just playful and infantile. Pray that you don’t fall into deeper mess after 4years of your administration. Never think you guys are angles

Daniel

Hmm only less than a year in government and you are talking anyhow. Bawa should remember that the government is gradually losing the good will that brought into them power. You can tickle yourself and laugh but that’s the truth. At this time in Akufo Addo’s administration, he had successfully rolled Out his flagship free SHS program yet your much fancied and talked about 24hrs economy (aka 3 shifts) is yet to see the light of the day. Be cautious you don’t become worse than them.

Elizabeth

If Akuffo (Akufo-Addo) did mess up, it was in his second term. You lot are acting as though we are feeling any changes in our lives after your one year in office. Your honey moon period will be over soon and “we” the youth will rise. I hope you do have real reforms for us though.

Kofi Martin

That’s how they behave when they gain power. Instead of focusing on improving the lives of Ghanaians, they have resorted to unnecessary time-consuming commentary, as if Ghanaians have forgotten JM’s first term. ‘Arr0gance comes before a fall’

Gabusu

The usual verbal tirade from an infantile mind

Osei Bonsu Michael

Did he really put Ghana in a mess? Life is not a bed of roses; there are challenging times in life and when they occur it does not mean one is reckless. Let’s be circumspect with what we say. The person she represents is a perfect example; crucified in 2016 because of challenges, glorified in 2024 because of even more serious challenges

Cynthia

Why are we behaving as though this is President Mahama’s first term? His first term was bad. We like the way things are moving now and we pray things continue to go well. It’s in our interest for things to go well but let’s remember that it’s just year one of four years and humble ourselves. Nana Addo’s first term to second year into his second term was good. Ghana was mentioned by several institutions as the fastest growing economy in the world. Until the economy nose dived. So the government appointees should focus on why they are government and stop praise singing themselves and pouring hot coal on Akufo Addo who is relaxing somewhere not giving a hoot about them. It’s early days yet. Ghana needs them to succeed. Stop politics. We are not voting for Mahama this December. You already have power, just work. The talking is becoming too much.

Naa Atswei Mensah

Same as Mahama should not have come back after two terms/times? Please Ghana deserve serious talkers and strategic planners to get us out of here. NOT PUERILE EFFUSIONS.