The Juaben Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on an intensive education on Sim Card re-registration.

This all-important education took place at the Juaben Market Square on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

This sensitization has become necessary due to the National Sim Card re-registration exercise organized by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This National exercise allows all sim card owners the opportunity to re-register their sim cards within 6 months, starting from October 2021 to March 2022.

The NCCE Director for the Juaben Municipality, Mr. Kodjo Adjormadoh during the engagement with the targeted group encouraged them to re-register their sim cards with their Ghana Card before the deadline in order to continue making voice calls, mobile money transactions, internet and all other services linked to their sim cards.

The re-registration exercise, he averred is part of efforts by telecommunications companies and the NCA to curb fraudulent and criminal activities in the country, secure sim card based transactions, determine at every point in time the accurate number of valid and accurate sims on the networks, etc.

The team on their submissions touched on the procedures for registration of their sim, which is by dialing *404# across all networks and following the prompts to complete the first stage of the registration.

The speakers advised the audience to visit the office of their network providers with their digital address and Ghana Card to capture their biometrics to complete the registration process.

The Juaben Municipal Directorate admonished the audience to get involved and partake in the sim registration as good citizens of the country.

The program was resourced by Mr. Kodjo Adjormadoh (MD), Ms. Mary Amponsah (ACEO), Ms. Esther Eva Aggrey (ACEO), Ms. Edith Obea Ampadu (ACEO), Ms. Vera Antwiwaa Agyen (ACEO) and Boris Boateng (NSS person).