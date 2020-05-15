2 hours ago

There was wild jubilation in the form of singing and dancing when over 200 suspected Covid-I9 patients at Pentecost Isolation Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region were asked to go home yesterday.

This means that these people have gone through all the three stages of testing at the centre and all their tests have proven negative.

Information gathered indicates that the centre is made up of blocks A, B and C. The first two blocks, A and B, house confirmed Covid-19 patients while the Last block, C, houses suspected patients whose first test proved negative but have to await second and third tests.

“As it is now, all the patients at Block C have been discharged by health professionals at the centre for them to reunite with their families because they have no Covid-19,” a source told the DAILY HERITAGE.

While some were singing and dancing for being discharged, others in block A and B, numbering over 500, were sighted in a sorrowful mood because some of them were yet to complete their treatment and possible recovery from the disease.

The people who were released were seen around midday parking their few belongings and lining them on the floor waiting for their names to be called so they could leave.

At exactly 2:00pm the first batch left the centre for their various homes on a Ghana Health Service bus escorted by the police and health professionals while the second batch left 20 minutes later in similar manner.

“One unique thing that took place was that the discharged patients were given a certificate each to be shown or given to their various workplaces indicating they have no Covid- 19: a Holy Bible with Church of Pentecost inscription and a nose mask.” the source stated.

Kasapa FM