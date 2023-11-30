15 hours ago

A 70-year-old woman in Uganda successfully gives birth to twins through IVF treatment, making her the one of the oldest women to achieve such a feat in Africa.

Safina Namukwaya welcomed a baby girl and boy on Wednesday afternoon at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre in Kampala, Uganda’s capital. Ms. Safina Namukwaya

Medical professionals at the hospital reported that both the mother and her newborns are in good health following the caesarean delivery.

“This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit,” the hospital said.

The mother said she had suffered some complications and difficulties during her pregnancy, including the father of her children leaving her.

In her words, “Men don’t like to hear that you are going to have more than one child. Even after I was admitted, my man never showed up.

“One time, a very young boy heckled at me saying I had been cursed by my mother to die without a child.

“Many people judged and abused me for being barren but, I decided to leave everything to the Almighty God who has finally answered my prayers.”

Speaking to NTV, the 70-year-old Ms. Namukwaya revealed that this marks her second delivery within in three years, with her firstborn, a girl named Sarah, arriving in 2020.

Although Ms. Namukwaya’s situation is uncommon, it is not unprecedented for a woman to give birth at an older age.