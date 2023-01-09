2 hours ago

Veteran sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah has downplayed the fuss about a video Meek Mill shot at the Jubilee House when the American musician and his entourage visited the presidency.

A comparative analysis he made suggested that it was better to have shot a music video at the seat of government than use it for a poultry farm as indicated by a minister under the Atta Mills administration.

"Once upon a time, because of our 'dirty' politics, some people even said, they were going to use the Jubilee House as a poultry farm na wo anya na Meek Mill a use de atwa music video, wo se wo kooko apae?" he said - to wit, 'why get mad over the video when someone wanted to turn the place into a poultry farm?'

Various social media platforms have been inundated with concerns since the video was released by the artiste with some arguing that it is the height of desecration.

While hurling a barrage of backlash against the presidency and Meek Mill, they could not fathom the reason the musician was allowed to fly a drone and film at the edifice that serves as a residence and office to the President of Ghana.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Fredyma posited that “Jubilee House has a designated area where pictures and videos are allowed” and “when permission is sought from the right source, people can be allowed to use certain portions…”.

Backing his argument with his experience, Fredyma who was one of the members of Creative Arts for Change, a group of creatives that came together in 2012 after buying into the then-opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) vision for the creative sector, said the group once took videos from the venue, hence the brouhaha is unjustified.

“I quite remember when the Creative Arts for Change, visited the Jubilee House in 2019, we were allowed to take pictures and videos at the very place this video was shot. Let the debate continue,” Fredyma said.

“At least, they only showed the periphery of the Jubilee House not the Presidential office or any other security installations,” the sound engineer further argued.

He suggested that the argument that local acts would not have been allowed to do same is flawed. In his submission, he said “I have seen several pictures, videos and drone shots of the place. I have seen Shatta, Stonebwouy, Sarkodie, the late Nana Ampadu, etc. visit there. The only difference is that they never wore short knickers nor did a music video.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has deleted the controversial video from his social media handles.

Below is Fredyma’s full post.

MEEK MILL'S JUBILEE HOUSE MUSIC VIDEO, MY TAKE.

Take your time and read.

There would have been no problem, if the fish had known that, the very water that sustained it, was the same that was going to be used to boil it for soup. When the axe entered the forest, the trees, were surprised to see that, the handle was one of their own.

In the song, "Gentle Jesus, Meek and Mild", it continues like "pity my simplicity"....

Na anka, asem nni h) ooo, nanso....

Once upon a time ⌚, because of our "dirty" politics, some people even said, they were going to use the Jubilee House as a poultry farm na wo anya na Meek Mill a use de atwa music video, wo se wo kooko apae? Brace yourself for more tourism adventures. Mo anya no atufuor buor koraa. Lol

A lot of celebrities from the diaspora and in Ghana ????????, have visited the Jubilee House, taken pictures of the very place some people are complaining about Meek Mill's video ???? being shot. Jubilee House, has a designated area where pictures and videos are allowed to be taken and i have experienced same.

We pay so much to the foreign media to project Ghana ???????? to be on the international map. At least, they only showed the periphery of the Jubilee House not the Presidential office or any other security installations.

Don't we see on our screens every day with various media house reporting from the same location as being espoused here? Meek Mill 3de Ghana ???????? 3ko international, na wo sen? Lol.

The argument might be, will the various artistes in Ghana ????????, also be allowed to do same? Yes the Jubilee House, is a security installation however, we have seen several pictures, videos and drone shots of the place. I have seen Shatta, Stonebwouy, Sarkodie, the late Nana Ampadu, etc visit there. The only difference is that they never wore short knickers nor did a music video.

I think when permission is sought from the right source, people can be allowed to use certain portions of the Jubilee House from the little I know.

I quite remember when the Creative Arts for Change, visited the Jubilee House in 2019, we were allowed to take pictures and videos at the very place this video was shot. Let the debate continue.

Indeed this is good for tourism. Let's look at the positive side of it. Meek Mill nso, wa b3y3 bi! Motor riding skills, jumping over Afronation fence and shooting video in a "forbidden poultry ???? farm" ei sorry, Jubilee House.

Good beads don't rattle.